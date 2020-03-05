Mbalula travels on suspended Cape Central Line
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the refurbishment of the line as announced in the State of the Nation Address would start on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is on Thursday giving feedback on plans to recover the Central Line that has been suspended for months.
Mbalula took a train from Cape Town to Langa in the morning.
Travelling with him was the deputy minister for transport Dikeledi Magadzi, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela and executive leadership of Prasa.
Just last month, hundreds of people marched to Prasa offices and Parliament calling on the government to fix the country’s transport system, including the Central Line in Cape Town.
Mbalula dressed in an overall sat in the 9007 train behind a broken window.
He travelled through the Central Line that carries 40% of passengers in Cape Town.
Services on this line have been suspended since October.
He said the refurbishment of the line as announced in the State of the Nation Address would start on Thursday.
“It’s not just power cuts, everything is not operational on this line. There’s a lack of signalling and stealing of cables.”
Mbalula said there was a lot of work that needed to be done.
“You need a wall, to install cables, bring security and so on.”
#CTtrains Since last year October, services have been suspended on the Central Line between Cape Town to Chris Hani and Cape Town to Kapteinsklip due to extensive overhead cable theft and infrastructure damage. KP pic.twitter.com/mqId89B9Fq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 5, 2020
#CTtrains Minister Fikile arrives at Langa station. KP pic.twitter.com/RcT9CpXuvY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 5, 2020
More in Local
-
CoCT considers return to court to deal with 'loitering' foreign nationals
-
Family of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana takes legal action against Post Office
-
After Tshwane placed under administration, ANC wants decisive by-election win
-
Taxi industry, Gauteng Transport Authority to receive R157bn: Nkomo-Ralehoko
-
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate coronavirus in Parliament
-
Mkhize confirms first positive coronavirus case in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.