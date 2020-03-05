Mbalula travels on suspended Cape Central Line

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the refurbishment of the line as announced in the State of the Nation Address would start on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is on Thursday giving feedback on plans to recover the Central Line that has been suspended for months.

Mbalula took a train from Cape Town to Langa in the morning.

Travelling with him was the deputy minister for transport Dikeledi Magadzi, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela and executive leadership of Prasa.

Just last month, hundreds of people marched to Prasa offices and Parliament calling on the government to fix the country’s transport system, including the Central Line in Cape Town.

Mbalula dressed in an overall sat in the 9007 train behind a broken window.

He travelled through the Central Line that carries 40% of passengers in Cape Town.

Services on this line have been suspended since October.

“It’s not just power cuts, everything is not operational on this line. There’s a lack of signalling and stealing of cables.”

Mbalula said there was a lot of work that needed to be done.

“You need a wall, to install cables, bring security and so on.”

#CTtrains Since last year October, services have been suspended on the Central Line between Cape Town to Chris Hani and Cape Town to Kapteinsklip due to extensive overhead cable theft and infrastructure damage. KP pic.twitter.com/mqId89B9Fq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 5, 2020