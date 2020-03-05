Malema: Black businesses is ‘too comfy’ managing ‘white economy’

The EFF leader challenged black business people to disrupt the status quo if a transformed and inclusive economy was to be achieved.

MIDRAND - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has berated black business for being “too comfortable” managing the white economy.

He challenged them to disrupt the status quo if a transformed and inclusive economy was to be achieved.

Malema was addressing the Black Business Council’s annual summit, which is under way in Midrand.

Malema said black business should not be supporting the economic status quo in the country if they hoped to achieve transformation and an inclusive system.

The Black Business Council has not been shy about its discontent with the dominance of key economic sectors by white businesses in the main, regularly calling on government to formulate policies to ease access for others in the various markets.

Malema said there was a need for disruption in order for this to be attained.

“White people tell you that the way you want to go about it will be a disruption. There is no way we can transform this economy without disrupting.”

He further stated that the country’s unemployment, poverty and inequality crisis was caused by an untransformed economy.