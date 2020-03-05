Makhura 'ready to defend' decision to place Tshwane under administration
Makhura has dissolved the council after weeks of political instability in the metro.
PRETORIA - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said they were ready to defend the executive's decision to place the City of Tshwane under administration.
Makhura has dissolved the council after weeks of political instability in the metro.
There have been failed attempts by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) to remove the Democratic Alliance (DA) through motions of no confidence, with Speaker Katlego Mathebe refusing to recuse herself despite several petitions from the parties.
“We will resist a Section 139 intervention and if we need to, we will take that matter on review and to court. We will be prepared to do so.”
These are the words of Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen speaking in Pretoria on Wednesday following a meeting with the party's Tshwane caucus.
Speaking at the Gauteng legislature earlier on Thursday, Makhura said they would not be threatened and needed to do what was best for the public.
"We take note of the veiled threats that have been issued out there and that’s the threat of court action. We will not be blackmailed as the party and provincial government into silence and into inaction."
By-elections were expected to happen within 90 days of the appointment of administrators.
Councillors were now without jobs until the process had been finalised.
