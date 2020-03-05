Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 March 2020

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 4 March 2020 are as follows:

Lotto: 10, 26, 35, 43, 47, 50 B: 02

Lotto Plus1: 05, 13, 28, 29, 43, 46 B: 25

Lotto Plus2: 03, 08, 09, 32, 33, 45 B: 26

