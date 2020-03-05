Lamola: Communities to be consulted by Parole Board

The Justice Minister said communities would now play a bigger role in parole processes following several cases of parolees appearing in court for rape and murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the Parole Board would now broaden its consultation to include communities before inmates were released on parole.

The minister met with high-ranking officials from the Department of Correctional Services and secretaries of the Parole Board in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

The meeting follows several cases of parolees appearing in court for rape and murder.

Eight- year-old Teagan Gertse was raped and killed allegedly by a man who had been on out parole for four months after serving a 12-year sentence for the rape of a 5-year-old boy.

Another 8-year-old - Tazne van Wyk – was allegedly murdered by Moehydien Pangaker, who was released on parole in 2016 after being sentenced to 10 years behind bars for culpable homicide in 2016.

In these two cases communities were shocked to find out the suspects were out on parole.

Lamola said communities would now play a bigger role in parole processes.

“We might need to broaden the consultation so that even if it’s not the whole community but maybe immediate neighbours or people who interact with this person on a day-to-day basis are aware of the conditions.”

The minister also announced that Correctional Services would improve its tracking systems of offenders.