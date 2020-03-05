Lamola: Communities to be consulted by Parole Board
The Justice Minister said communities would now play a bigger role in parole processes following several cases of parolees appearing in court for rape and murder.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the Parole Board would now broaden its consultation to include communities before inmates were released on parole.
The minister met with high-ranking officials from the Department of Correctional Services and secretaries of the Parole Board in the Western Cape on Wednesday.
The meeting follows several cases of parolees appearing in court for rape and murder.
Eight- year-old Teagan Gertse was raped and killed allegedly by a man who had been on out parole for four months after serving a 12-year sentence for the rape of a 5-year-old boy.
Another 8-year-old - Tazne van Wyk – was allegedly murdered by Moehydien Pangaker, who was released on parole in 2016 after being sentenced to 10 years behind bars for culpable homicide in 2016.
In these two cases communities were shocked to find out the suspects were out on parole.
Lamola said communities would now play a bigger role in parole processes.
“We might need to broaden the consultation so that even if it’s not the whole community but maybe immediate neighbours or people who interact with this person on a day-to-day basis are aware of the conditions.”
The minister also announced that Correctional Services would improve its tracking systems of offenders.
More in Local
-
Enock Mpianzi’s family lawyer prepares summons against implicated parties
-
System vulnerable but Eskom predicts no load shedding for Thursday
-
Action to be taken against those implicated in Enock Mpianzi’s death
-
Eskom board gets a tongue lashing from Scopa
-
City Power sends stern warning to defaulters
-
MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko to deliver Gauteng’s budget
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.