'It'll be unlike any to come before it': Mashaba ready to launch political party

Former DA member Herman Mashaba has been sowing the seeds and ploughing the ground in preparation for his new movement and now it is time to let it grow.

FILE: Herman Mashaba announces his resignation as Johannesburg Mayor on 21 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA) member Herman Mashaba is finally ready to launch his political party.

Mashaba has been sowing the seeds and ploughing the ground in preparation for his new movement and now it is time to let it grow.

Mashaba resigned from the DA in October last year following the announcement of Helen Zille as the DA’s Federal Council chair.

At the time, Mashaba said the DA was no longer the same party he joined in 2014 and that when he joined, it was because he believed in Mmusi Maimane’s vision, adding that it had been overtaken by right-wing elements.

NEW PARTY WILL SERVE THE PEOPLE, NOT ITSELF

Mashaba has spent the months since his resignation rallying support for his new party and holding talks under The People's Dialogue.

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, Mashaba said his party would be unlike any other that had come before it because it would serve the people, not itself.

Mashaba will present an analysis from the dialogues he's held over the past few months on 24 March.

