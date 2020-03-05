'It'll be unlike any to come before it': Mashaba ready to launch political party
Former DA member Herman Mashaba has been sowing the seeds and ploughing the ground in preparation for his new movement and now it is time to let it grow.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA) member Herman Mashaba is finally ready to launch his political party.
Mashaba has been sowing the seeds and ploughing the ground in preparation for his new movement and now it is time to let it grow.
Mashaba resigned from the DA in October last year following the announcement of Helen Zille as the DA’s Federal Council chair.
At the time, Mashaba said the DA was no longer the same party he joined in 2014 and that when he joined, it was because he believed in Mmusi Maimane’s vision, adding that it had been overtaken by right-wing elements.
NEW PARTY WILL SERVE THE PEOPLE, NOT ITSELF
Mashaba has spent the months since his resignation rallying support for his new party and holding talks under The People's Dialogue.
In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, Mashaba said his party would be unlike any other that had come before it because it would serve the people, not itself.
#SAhasSpoken & shown support for the values I hold close to my heart.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 5, 2020
We now work to establish a political party around these values.
It will be unlike any to come before it, because it will ensure that it serves the people, and not itself!
🇿🇦 Can I count on your support? pic.twitter.com/3geX4gePHA
The People's Dialogue is now over. #SAhasSpoken - It's time for action!— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 5, 2020
After three months, and millions of engagements, the time for talk must come to an end so that we can begin to build the political alternative that so many South Africans are desperate for. pic.twitter.com/3qCtySYVxT
#SAhasSpoken - It’s time for Action.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 5, 2020
Political party loading... Watch this space! pic.twitter.com/eT80MbzhXu
From the initial feedback, it's clear that a large number of South Africans share the values that I hold dear.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 5, 2020
We have seen these four themes come up in almost every submission to The People's Dialogue:
Please give a retweet if you agree that these are a priority.#SAhasSpoken pic.twitter.com/0K3CBlIWT7
Mashaba will present an analysis from the dialogues he's held over the past few months on 24 March.
More in Politics
-
After Tshwane placed under administration, ANC wants decisive by-election win
-
Malema: Black businesses is ‘too comfy’ managing ‘white economy’
-
MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko to deliver Gauteng’s budget
-
City of Tshwane council placed under administration
-
EFF: Malema, Mamabolo settlement a victory for GBV victims
-
eThekwini Municipality performing better since Gumede’s axing - Zikalala
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.