'It'll be unlike any to come before it': Mashaba ready to launch political party

Former DA member Herman Mashaba has been sowing the seeds and ploughing the ground in preparation for his new movement and now it is time to let it grow.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA) member Herman Mashaba is finally ready to launch his political party.

Mashaba has been sowing the seeds and ploughing the ground in preparation for his new movement and now it is time to let it grow.

Mashaba resigned from the DA in October last year following the announcement of Helen Zille as the DA’s Federal Council chair.

At the time, Mashaba said the DA was no longer the same party he joined in 2014 and that when he joined, it was because he believed in Mmusi Maimane’s vision, adding that it had been overtaken by right-wing elements.

NEW PARTY WILL SERVE THE PEOPLE, NOT ITSELF

Mashaba has spent the months since his resignation rallying support for his new party and holding talks under The People's Dialogue.

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, Mashaba said his party would be unlike any other that had come before it because it would serve the people, not itself.

#SAhasSpoken & shown support for the values I hold close to my heart.



We now work to establish a political party around these values.



It will be unlike any to come before it, because it will ensure that it serves the people, and not itself!



🇿🇦 Can I count on your support?

The People's Dialogue is now over. #SAhasSpoken - It's time for action!



After three months, and millions of engagements, the time for talk must come to an end so that we can begin to build the political alternative that so many South Africans are desperate for. pic.twitter.com/3qCtySYVxT — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 5, 2020

#SAhasSpoken - It’s time for Action.



Political party loading... Watch this space! pic.twitter.com/eT80MbzhXu — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 5, 2020

From the initial feedback, it's clear that a large number of South Africans share the values that I hold dear.



We have seen these four themes come up in almost every submission to The People's Dialogue:



Please give a retweet if you agree that these are a priority.

Mashaba will present an analysis from the dialogues he's held over the past few months on 24 March.