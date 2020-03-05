I'm an activist against gender-based violence, says Boy Mamabolo
Boy Mamabolo apologised to everyone who has been offended by his utterances when he accused Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife, Mantoa.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) MP Boy Mamabolo said he will not be resigning as an MP and that he was an activist against gender-based violence.
Mamabolo and Julius Malema reached a settlement in the defamation case at the Polokwane High Court.
The court ordered Mamabolo to apologise to the Malemas within 24 hours and refrain from making any other allegations.
Mamabolo was also ordered to pay Julius Malema's legal costs.
702's Clement Manyathela speaks to Mamabolo about the court order.
"I have not been found guilty by any court, hence I am saying let us put this matter to rest. Why should I resign while many people want me to serve?
"I am a very serious activist, I have many activities to fight gender-based violence because I know the pain women are feeling. I am an ambassador of gender-based violence."
Listen to the audio below for more.
