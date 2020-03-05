Health gets the biggest piece of Gauteng budget’s pie with R53.5 billion

Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is presenting her first budget in the Gauteng legislature on Thursday since last year's national elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has tabled a budget of over R142 billion for the 2020/2021 financial year.

This year's budget has increased by R10 million compared to last year.

For the third year in a row, health has been given the lion’s share of the budget with an allocation of R55.7 billion - an increase of over 8% from last year’s allocation.

It’s closely followed by education, which has been given 38% of the pie at R53.5 billion.

Roads and transport have been given 6% of the spend at R8.8 billion and social development will get R5.7 billion.

Other departments including transport, community safety and human settlements will have to share the remaining R18.4 billion.