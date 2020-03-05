Gross negligence: Read the report into Enock Mpianzi's death

A report following an investigation into the death of Enock Mpianzi was released on Wednesday, revealing how a pattern of negligent decisions led to his death on a school camp.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the death of 13-year-old Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enock Mpianzi on a school camp in January, the Gauteng Department of Education instructed Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys to conduct an investigation.

The findings of the investigation were released on Wednesday, revealing how a pattern of negligent decisions led to his death.

Read the executive summary of the report of the forensic investigation below:

Enock Mpianzi Death Executive Summary Report by Janice Healing on Scribd