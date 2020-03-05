Gauteng finance dept allocates almost 50% of budget towards health

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko tabled her budget of R142.4 billion in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Finance Department has allocated almost half of the province’s budget to minimise litigation and for facilities to meet national health standards.

For the third year in a row, health was allocated the lion's share of the budget with R55.7 billion.

The provincial Health Department currently had a contingent liability of R20 billion in medical legal claims.

Nkomo-Ralehoko has now put aside R24.4 billion aside to address this, something she thought was worth cheering for.

“…And over the 2020 MTF, there will be a continued focus on improving the performance of facilities to meet the national healthcare standards, staff attitudes and morale., waiting list, minimised mitigation. Can you clap hands colleagues, especially on my right.”

The province has also received conditional grants from national government to address HIV, TB, malaria and community outreach.

Meanwhile, the province will also have to equip itself to deal with the coronavirus after the first case in the country was confirmed on Thursday.

Three of the hospitals identified to treat the virus were in Gauteng.