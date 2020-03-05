Gauteng finance dept allocates almost 50% of budget towards health
MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko tabled her budget of R142.4 billion in the provincial legislature on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Finance Department has allocated almost half of the province’s budget to minimise litigation and for facilities to meet national health standards.
MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko tabled her budget of R142.4 billion in the provincial legislature.
For the third year in a row, health was allocated the lion's share of the budget with R55.7 billion.
The provincial Health Department currently had a contingent liability of R20 billion in medical legal claims.
Nkomo-Ralehoko has now put aside R24.4 billion aside to address this, something she thought was worth cheering for.
“…And over the 2020 MTF, there will be a continued focus on improving the performance of facilities to meet the national healthcare standards, staff attitudes and morale., waiting list, minimised mitigation. Can you clap hands colleagues, especially on my right.”
The province has also received conditional grants from national government to address HIV, TB, malaria and community outreach.
Meanwhile, the province will also have to equip itself to deal with the coronavirus after the first case in the country was confirmed on Thursday.
Three of the hospitals identified to treat the virus were in Gauteng.
More in Business
-
Ramaphosa: Effect of coronavirus in SA will be big
-
Rand falls after SA confirms first coronavirus case
-
Malema: Black businesses is ‘too comfy’ managing ‘white economy’
-
SA’s business confidence increases in Feb
-
Standard Bank posts flat profit as problem ICBCS venture drags
-
ANC calls for mobilising workers’ capital to support economic transformation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.