Family of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana takes legal action against Post Office

CAPE TOWN - The family of murdered student Uyinene Mrwetyana is taking legal action against the Post Office.

The 19-year-old was raped and murdered by a Post Office teller inside the Clareinch Post Office in August.

Luyanda Botha, who was handed three life sentences, was employed despite having a criminal record.

A civil claim was instituted two weeks ago, with family members saying they were now ready for litigation.

Relatives believed that the Post Office had a case to answer to.

The murdered student's uncle, Thembelani Mrwetyana, said that the Post Office needed to be held to account as the 19-year-old entered a state-owned facility and was assisted by a state worker, who they now know had previous run-ins with the law.

"Someone must answer. This is a death that could have been prevented, so that is the broad thinking around the institution of the claim."

He did not go into detail around the civil claim as the matter was sub judice and with the family's lawyers.