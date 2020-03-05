eThekwini Municipality performing better since Gumede’s axing - Zikalala

The ANC in KZN removed Zandile Gumede in August last year and brought in Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor.

PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the eThekwini Municipality had performed well since the ousting of Zandile Gumede as mayor.

Zikalala made the statement while delivering his State of the Province Address in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

He said the new administration led by Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has stabilised the municipality.

This followed a study by the party, which found her unfit to continue serving at the helm of KZN’s biggest municipality.

Zikalala said new mayor Kaunda had hit the ground running.

“eThekwini has developed a sustainable waste management plan and approved an investment strategy, which would see the city injecting over R500 million in the next three financial years for cleaning.”

Zikalala encouraged the citizens of eThekwini to cooperate with the new administration by paying for services rendered to them.