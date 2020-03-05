Eskom board gets a tongue lashing from Scopa
The Eskom board’s appearance before Scopa didn’t get off to a good start, with MPs expressing their dissatisfaction with the quality of information they had presented.
CAPE TOWN - The week’s not getting any better for Eskom after its board got a dressing down from Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday night for submitting conflicting reports and over-inflated contracts.
The meeting was a follow-up to an oversight visit to the Medupi and Kusile plants by Scopa late last year.
The Eskom board’s appearance before Scopa didn’t get off to a good start, with MPs expressing their dissatisfaction with the quality of information they had presented.
In the meeting, committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “You’re setting us up for failure to make us look like a bunch of idiots… to receive information late and we’re expected to process it, it’s not going to happen.”
Members were also briefed on various contracts that ballooned in price.
Committee member Bheki Hadebe expressed his shock at how some wound up costing Eskom 900% more than planned.
“A complete collapse in the supply chain management system, which is a danger to Eskom itself, the fiscus of our country and the entire economy. How do you have a contract that is modified 900% of its original price.”
Chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer told the committee he would resubmit information which members found lacking.
He also stressed that a number of units at Kusile and Medupi were now complete and feeding power into the grid.
More in Business
-
System vulnerable but Eskom predicts no load shedding for Thursday
-
Twitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, Facebook
-
KZN Premier Zikalala confident SAA will resume Durban operations
-
Rand clings on to post-Fed windfall after recession shock
-
DA looking at legal options to stop govt using pension funds to save Eskom
-
SA’s shrinking economy needs urgent intervention, says Cosatu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.