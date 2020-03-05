EFF welcomes Gauteng govt's move to place Tshwane under administration

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the municipality was currently incapable of fulfilling its constitutional obligations with no mayor and municipal manager, while council has failed to convene for some time.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has welcomed the Gauteng government's decision to place the Tshwane metro under administration following a collapse in governance.

EFF leader Julius Malema said political parties in Tshwane found themselves in the current impasse due to the electorate, emphasising that maybe voters should be given a chance to choose.

No party attained a majority vote in Tshwane during the 2016 local government elections, forcing formations to enter into coalitions which had been struggling to retain the allegiances.

Malema said he hoped that next year’s elections would lead to a more definitive outcome.

“Sometimes we find ourselves in this situation, which is not of our own making. It has been made by the electorate itself and we hope when we come back from elections, there will be a proper government which will receive a proper mandate.”

He has also warned that the Joburg Municipality could find itself in a similar position.