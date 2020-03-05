EFF: Malema, Mamabolo settlement a victory for GBV victims

Boy Mamabolo was ordered to apologise to Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa on all his social media platforms within 24 hours after he accused the red berets leader of abusing his wife.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has hailed the settlement between party leader Julius Malema and African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo as a victory for the Malema family and women who are victims of gender-based violence.

The MPs reached an agreement in Malema’s defamation case at the Polokwane High Court on Wednesday.

Mamabolo was ordered to apologise to Malema and his wife Mantoa on all his social media platforms within 24 hours after he accused the red berets leader of abusing his wife.

The EFF’s Delisiwe Ngwenya said the judgement sent a strong message to those intending to use issues around domestic abuse to settle personal vendettas.

“This is really a lesson and I do not think there would be anyone in their right minds who would go and do something like this.”

Mamabolo was initially being sued for R2 million but Ngwenya said it was never about the money.

“It was making sure that the people of South Africa, the supporters and members of the EFF know that the statements were defamatory and not true.”

The ANC MP has also been ordered to pay for Malema’s legal bills.