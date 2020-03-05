EFF: Malema, Mamabolo settlement a victory for GBV victims
Boy Mamabolo was ordered to apologise to Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa on all his social media platforms within 24 hours after he accused the red berets leader of abusing his wife.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has hailed the settlement between party leader Julius Malema and African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo as a victory for the Malema family and women who are victims of gender-based violence.
The MPs reached an agreement in Malema’s defamation case at the Polokwane High Court on Wednesday.
Mamabolo was ordered to apologise to Malema and his wife Mantoa on all his social media platforms within 24 hours after he accused the red berets leader of abusing his wife.
The EFF’s Delisiwe Ngwenya said the judgement sent a strong message to those intending to use issues around domestic abuse to settle personal vendettas.
“This is really a lesson and I do not think there would be anyone in their right minds who would go and do something like this.”
Mamabolo was initially being sued for R2 million but Ngwenya said it was never about the money.
“It was making sure that the people of South Africa, the supporters and members of the EFF know that the statements were defamatory and not true.”
The ANC MP has also been ordered to pay for Malema’s legal bills.
More in Politics
-
MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko to deliver Gauteng’s budget
-
eThekwini Municipality performing better since Gumede’s axing - Zikalala
-
KZN Premier Zikalala confident SAA will resume Durban operations
-
DA looking at legal options to stop govt using pension funds to save Eskom
-
Malema reaches settlement with Mamabolo in defamation case
-
1,083 JMPD recruits caught in crossfire of ANC-DA power tussle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.