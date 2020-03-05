DA considering legal option after Tshwane council placed under administration

The DA had accused Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his leadership of what it termed 'the illegal action' of dissolving the council.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) was now considering its options, including a legal challenge after the Gauteng government placed the Tshwane council under administration.

Premier David Makhura announced that they had decided to dissolve the council after weeks of political instability.

Parties had been at each other's troats following several failed motions of no confidence against DA office bearers.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) wanted to oust the DA, accusing its administration of failing the public.

The DA had accused Premier Makhura and his leadership of what it termed "the illegal action" of dissolving the council.

The party's Mike Moriarty said that Makhura was misleading the public that the DA failed to deliver services since it took over Tshwane three years ago.

He said when the ANC failed to win an election, it resorted to undemocratic processes and non-procedural means to get power.

"We are taking legal advice. Myself, I feel very strongly in our case. My political colleagues think likewise."

Makhura earlier said that his government refused to be bullied and warned that they were ready to defend Thursday’s decision.

"[They're] coming out of the Western Cape all the way to Gauteng and Tshwane to threaten us not to take action when in the Western Cape they're taking action when there's municipal failure."

The city was now with no leaders and council until a by-election was held within 90 days.

The province had begun the processes of appointing administrators and an announcement on the way forward would be made next week.