Convicted murderer Thabani Mzolo to be sentenced

KWAZULU-NATAL - Convicted murderer Thabani Mzolo is expected to be sentenced in the Durban High Court today.

Yesterday, the Mangosothu University student was found guilty for the 2018 murder of his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo.

In judgment, delivered over three days, judge Nompumelelo Radebe called Mzolo a blatant liar and rejected his version of events.

Radebe said the State proved beyond any reasonable doubt that he killed Khumalo because he could not handle the breakup.

The murderer claimed that he accidentally shot his ex-girlfriend during a scuffle.

But the judge relied on evidence found in his phone and the testimony of eyewitnesses and the first responders at the crime scene.

Police testified that Mzolo confessed to the murder when they arrived on the scene.

Khumalo's roommate also testified that he attacked and killed her after she broke up with him because he was abusive.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)