CoCT considers return to court to deal with 'loitering' foreign nationals

The municipality had complied with a court order by verifying the foreign nationals living outside the church within seven days before forcing them off the occupied public space on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that foreign nationals loitering in the CBD were in contempt of court.

The municipality obtained an order allowing it to enforce public space by-laws against foreign nationals who had been camping outside a chapel on Greenmarket Square since October.

The hundreds of men, women and children had been given refuge at the Methodist Church after they were removed from outside the UN Refugee Agency offices where they were demanding assistance to leave South Africa due to xenophobia.

Mayco member JP Smith said that the city had no option but to return to the courts.

"The court order says that the city may on the same application return to court if there is contempt of court and there is no relief in the matter, so we're now left with that as our only resolution."

However, the dozens of men, women and children simply moved to another space and eventually spent the night in a public park.

On Monday, they were told to leave or be arrested and they opted to hand themselves over to police.

This presented a new challenge, as Smith said that the police were reluctant to make arrests unless the foreign nationals were found in contempt.

The group of foreign nationals were still camping outside the Central Police Station.

The city said that it would consider whether to approach the court urgently or whether to deal with the matter on the return date in two weeks.