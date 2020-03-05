Claims of private doctors charging people for coronavirus tests probed

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said coronavirus tests were a state function to be carried out at public institutions.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said his department was investigating claims of private doctors charging people for coronavirus screening.

He said this was a state function to be carried out at public institutions.

“We only test for coronavirus in the public sector, but we’ve seen a lot of stories where people went to the doctor and were told that. We’re currently investigating others who said they’ve been charged by doctors.”

Mkhize was briefing the health portfolio committee on his department's response to the outbreak and state of preparedness in the event that it reached the country.

South Africa has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus yet.

WATCH: Minister Mkhize briefs Parliament on coronavirus