City Power sends stern warning to defaulters
JOHANNESBURG - City Power said it's on an aggressive drive to collect the more than R4.9 billion owed to it by over 37,000 users.
The utility said among its debtors were 10,000 businesses and 104 government departments, including schools and hospitals.
Over 37 000 accounts are in default, among them are 480 large power users such as manufacturing and mines; over 10 400 businesses and 104 Govt depts, including schools, hospitals, and dept offices; and more than 26 600 outstanding residential accounts. #RevenueCollection— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 4, 2020
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said outstanding debts impacted heavily on profitability and uninterrupted power supply.
He added the drive would also find illegal connections and cut off debtors who didn’t come forward.
“We will take action to motivate behavioural change and after doing so, we will not apologise for cutting power.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
