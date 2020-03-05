View all in Latest
City Power sends stern warning to defaulters

City Power said it's on an aggressive drive to collect the more than R4.9 billion owed to it by more than 37,000 users.

Picture: City Power
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said it's on an aggressive drive to collect the more than R4.9 billion owed to it by over 37,000 users.

The utility said among its debtors were 10,000 businesses and 104 government departments, including schools and hospitals.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said outstanding debts impacted heavily on profitability and uninterrupted power supply.

He added the drive would also find illegal connections and cut off debtors who didn’t come forward.

“We will take action to motivate behavioural change and after doing so, we will not apologise for cutting power.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

