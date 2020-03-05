View all in Latest
City of Tshwane council placed under administration

The city council has not been operational for a number of months, with the ANC and EFF attempting to remove DA office bearers through a number of motions of no confidence.

FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: GCIS
2 hours ago

TSHWANE - The Tshwane council has been placed under administration.

Gauteng premier David Makhura made the announcement a short while ago while providing an update on Thursday morning on governance and leadership issues in Tshwane.

The city council has not been operational for a number of months, with the ANC and EFF attempting to remove DA office bearers through a number of motions of no confidence.

The Democratic Alliance has blamed the ANC and EFF for working together to collapse the municipality.

Attempts to resolve the political impasse have failed.

Makhura said they could not fold their arms while the situation got out of control and that said the decision to place the Tshwane metro council under administration was in the best interest of residents.

Makhura said the move to dissolve the council was informed by a number of factors, including constant irregular appointments of senior managers.

Makhura said the political differences were affecting service delivery.

“We took a decision out of that meeting to dissolve the Tshwane Municipality and appoint an administrator.”

On Wednesday, the DA’s John Steenhuisen cautioned that they would fight any attempts to place the city under administration but Makhura said they were ready to defend Thursday’s decision.

“In the Western Cape, they take action when there’s a municipal failure. It’s a very interesting political game they’re playing, and they will not succeed.”

An administrator will now be appointed to run the metro until a new council is elected within 90 days.

