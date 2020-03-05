City of CT seeks to return MyCiTi N2 express to service
Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says the mediator’s main task would be to get parties around the discussion table.
CAPE TOWN - Another meeting's been planned to try get the MyCiTi N2 express service back on the road.
A mediator will facilitate the process. The service hasn't been operating for nearly a year.
Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the mediator’s main task would be to get parties around the discussion table.
The delay in getting the service back has largely been due to the inability of all role players to come together.
“They have met other parties and initial engagements with other parties indicating that all parties want this matter resolved. We’re hoping to get feedback after the meeting so we can get feedback.”
The service was suspended after the city failed to negotiate a new operating contract when the old one came to an end in May 2019.
It had been operated by Golden Arrow Bus Services, the City of Cape Town and taxi operators in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.
