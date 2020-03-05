After Tshwane placed under administration, ANC wants decisive by-election win
The Gauteng government has dissolved the municipal council and placed the city under administration.
JOHANNESBURG - With the City of Tshwane now under administration, the African National Congress (ANC) is setting itself up for a decisive victory in the upcoming by-election.
The Gauteng government has dissolved the municipal council and placed the city under administration.
This after three months of political battle over the control of the city with the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters failed bids to unseat the Democratic Alliance with a motion of no confidence.
Tshwane ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa had welcomed the move.
“We don’t want a coalition government, we want a decisive victory because the ANC is the only party in this country with a plan."
By-elections are expected to take place within 90 days.
More in Politics
-
Malema: Black businesses is ‘too comfy’ managing ‘white economy’
-
'It'll be unlike any to come before it': Mashaba ready to launch political party
-
MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko to deliver Gauteng’s budget
-
City of Tshwane council placed under administration
-
EFF: Malema, Mamabolo settlement a victory for GBV victims
-
eThekwini Municipality performing better since Gumede’s axing - Zikalala
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.