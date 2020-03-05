After Tshwane placed under administration, ANC wants decisive by-election win

The Gauteng government has dissolved the municipal council and placed the city under administration.

JOHANNESBURG - With the City of Tshwane now under administration, the African National Congress (ANC) is setting itself up for a decisive victory in the upcoming by-election.

The Gauteng government has dissolved the municipal council and placed the city under administration.

This after three months of political battle over the control of the city with the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters failed bids to unseat the Democratic Alliance with a motion of no confidence.

Tshwane ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa had welcomed the move.

“We don’t want a coalition government, we want a decisive victory because the ANC is the only party in this country with a plan."

By-elections are expected to take place within 90 days.