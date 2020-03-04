Wits University students protest over lack of accommodation

Demonstrators are calling on the institution to mobilise resources to create more accommodation for students.

JOHANNESBURG - Students at Wits University have vowed to bring the institution to a standstill as part of their protest over a lack of housing.

A Student Representative Council (SRC) led-march was making its way to the university’s medical school after demonstrators blocked instruction’s entrance on Empire Road.

Student leader Freedom Tsotetsi called for immediate action to address what he said was a housing crisis.

“Currently, we have students who are sleeping in labs and libraries. Some of them are sleeping at Park Station and they come to campus in the morning after they’ve taken a shower in public toilets. So, we are protesting to say they must at least take these students and accommodate them and then we will raise funds for them as the year goes,” he said.

Issues over accommodation have been the source of much frustration across campuses in the country with some student leaders forced to sleep in the university’s library on Tuesday night.

Protesting students were expected to converge at the institution's medical campus in Parktown before taking their demands to the main campus in Braamfontein.