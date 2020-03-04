View all in Latest
Wits SRC claims at least 200 students have no accommodation

Protesting students have disrupted some classes at the university over what they called the housing crisis.

Wits University SRC leaders disrupted classes, calling on other students to demonstrate with them as they called for an end to the accommodation crisis at the institution on 4 March 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The student representative council (SRC) at Wits University said that at least 200 students had been left without accommodation at the institution.

Protesting students have disrupted some classes at the university over what they called the housing crisis.

Student leaders were demanding that management provides emergency housing for students who were sleeping in labs, libraries and bathrooms.

Chanting struggle songs and blocking entrances to lecture halls students said that the university’s management had failed to make provisions for hundreds of students who needed accommodation.

SRC president Thuto Gabaphethe said that students with or without accommodation should rally behind the cause.

Students marched to Senate House concourse and were demanding to meet with the institution's outgoing Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib.

Habib said the SRC had misrepresented the facts around the housing issues.

