WC govt appoints mediator in bid to get MyCiTi N2 service reinstated

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

WC govt appoints mediator in bid to get MyCiTi N2 service reinstated

The bus route has not been operating since it was suspended in May last year.

FILE: MyCiTi buses leave Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
FILE: MyCiTi buses leave Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that a solution to get the MiCity N2 Express service was back on track.

But when exactly that would happen was still unclear.

The bus route has not been operating since it was suspended in May last year.

Madikizela said that they had appointed a mediator to bring parties together to get the MyCiti N2 Express service back on the road.

He said that so far, all parties had been positive in their engagements.

"For me, the most important issue that we need to prioritise is to reinstate the service."

The service was operated by a joint venture company made of taxi associations, Golden Arrow Bus Services and the City of Cape Town.

It was suspended after the city failed to negotiate a new operating contract when the old one came to an end in May 2019.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA