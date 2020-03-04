WC govt appoints mediator in bid to get MyCiTi N2 service reinstated
The bus route has not been operating since it was suspended in May last year.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that a solution to get the MiCity N2 Express service was back on track.
But when exactly that would happen was still unclear.
The bus route has not been operating since it was suspended in May last year.
Madikizela said that they had appointed a mediator to bring parties together to get the MyCiti N2 Express service back on the road.
He said that so far, all parties had been positive in their engagements.
"For me, the most important issue that we need to prioritise is to reinstate the service."
The service was operated by a joint venture company made of taxi associations, Golden Arrow Bus Services and the City of Cape Town.
It was suspended after the city failed to negotiate a new operating contract when the old one came to an end in May 2019.
More in Local
-
CCMA says it’s saved 41% of jobs in the last 5 years
-
WATCH LIVE: Lesufi releases report into Enock Mpianzi's death
-
Santaco admits its patrol vehicles illegally impounded vehicles
-
Fake news around coronavirus a concern for Health Minister Mkhize
-
DA looking at legal options to stop govt using pension funds to save Eskom
-
Enock Mpianzi’s family to study forensic report into his death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.