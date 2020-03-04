WC govt appoints mediator in bid to get MyCiTi N2 service reinstated

The bus route has not been operating since it was suspended in May last year.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that a solution to get the MiCity N2 Express service was back on track.

But when exactly that would happen was still unclear.

Madikizela said that they had appointed a mediator to bring parties together to get the MyCiti N2 Express service back on the road.

He said that so far, all parties had been positive in their engagements.

"For me, the most important issue that we need to prioritise is to reinstate the service."

The service was operated by a joint venture company made of taxi associations, Golden Arrow Bus Services and the City of Cape Town.

It was suspended after the city failed to negotiate a new operating contract when the old one came to an end in May 2019.