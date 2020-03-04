Taxi inquiry told how easy it was for ex-convicts to acquire operating licenses

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Taxi inquiry told how easy it was for ex-convicts to acquire operating licenses

Santaco chairman Johannes Mkhonza is testifying at the commission on Wednesday.

Abandoned taxis seen at the Bellville taxi rank on 6 August 2018, as a strike got underway in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Abandoned taxis seen at the Bellville taxi rank on 6 August 2018, as a strike got underway in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into taxi violence has heard how easy it is to acquire an operating license even for ex-convicts and others with a history of violence.

Johannes Mkhonza, the president and chairman of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), is testifying at the commission on Wednesday.

The commission is investigating the underlying causes and people behind the ongoing killings in the taxi industry across Gauteng.

Mkhonza said operators were usually expected to apply for operating licenses through the transport department.

However, he said if they were not granted the license by the department, there were other ways to obtain one.

“They just do a transfer of a permit from one operator to another, because when you apply for a new operating license it takes longer and has to be gazetted and sometimes it can be rejected on the gazette.”

But Justice Jeremiah Bhuti Shongwe asked what Santaco has done when they are made aware of ex-convicts operating on routes in the province.

Mkhonza said in some instances, operators who do not succeed in acquiring a license, operate on the routes illegally.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA