Taxi hitman handed 2 life terms for 2018 murders

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has thrown the book at a taxi hitman.

Phindile Velem has been handed two life terms for murders in 2018.

Amid taxi violence, Velem murdered Maliphakame Magxwalisa in Hout Bay and months later shot dead Nkosithandile Pango.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said that he was arrested two months later in Stellenbosch for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

"Velem was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances and various offences relating to the contravention of the Firearms Control Act, Section 60 of 2000, including the possession of a semi-automatic firearm and ammunition."