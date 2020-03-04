Steenhuisen: ANC, EFF walkouts deliberate strategy to collapse Tshwane council
The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s interim leader John Steenhuisen said the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were just using Tshwane Speaker Katlego Mathebe as what they called a 'straw man' to collapse the council.
PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s interim leader John Steenhuisen said the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were just using Tshwane Speaker Katlego Mathebe as what they called a "straw man" to collapse the council.
Steenhuisen was speaking in Pretoria following a meeting with the party's metro caucus.
The meeting was intended to deliberate on the party's long-standing plans to usher in a way forward following failed attempts by the EFF and ANC to oust the DA through a motion of no confidence.
Steenhuisen said the DA caucus in Tshwane had expressed frustration over the current situation in the metro.
A number of council sittings had collapsed since November, with the EFF and the ANC walking out, calling on Mathebe to recuse herself from the proceedings.
The parties wanted to unseat the DA through a motion of no confidence.
Steenhuisen said they are fully committed to finding a lasting solution.
"This is a deliberate strategy, driven intentionally by the ANC because what they want to do is portray the council as dysfunctional and unable to operate."
With service delivery at a complete standstill in some areas, Steenhuisen said they wanted to see a functioning council.
"We are prepared to go to a council meeting and we have a programme of action, which we have set out for the next 18 months into the local government elections, which we believe we will see a significant turnaround."
The metro is now without a mayor after Stevens Mokgalapa stepped down and the DA announced Randal Williams as their preferred candidate for the vacant post.
More in Politics
-
1,083 JMPD recruits caught in crossfire of ANC-DA power tussle
-
Jacob Zuma will be strong and fit as ever for 6 May court appearance - Duduzane
-
DA national leadership meets with Tshwane caucus
-
David Mabuza questions contribution of IPPs to SA’s power grid
-
Here’s what opposition parties in KZN expect from Premier Zikalala’s Sopa
-
Ramaphosa: Private pension funds could also help revamp Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.