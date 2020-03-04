Steenhuisen: ANC, EFF walkouts deliberate strategy to collapse Tshwane council

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s interim leader John Steenhuisen said the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were just using Tshwane Speaker Katlego Mathebe as what they called a 'straw man' to collapse the council.

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s interim leader John Steenhuisen said the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were just using Tshwane Speaker Katlego Mathebe as what they called a "straw man" to collapse the council.

Steenhuisen was speaking in Pretoria following a meeting with the party's metro caucus.

The meeting was intended to deliberate on the party's long-standing plans to usher in a way forward following failed attempts by the EFF and ANC to oust the DA through a motion of no confidence.

Steenhuisen said the DA caucus in Tshwane had expressed frustration over the current situation in the metro.

A number of council sittings had collapsed since November, with the EFF and the ANC walking out, calling on Mathebe to recuse herself from the proceedings.

The parties wanted to unseat the DA through a motion of no confidence.

Steenhuisen said they are fully committed to finding a lasting solution.

"This is a deliberate strategy, driven intentionally by the ANC because what they want to do is portray the council as dysfunctional and unable to operate."

With service delivery at a complete standstill in some areas, Steenhuisen said they wanted to see a functioning council.

"We are prepared to go to a council meeting and we have a programme of action, which we have set out for the next 18 months into the local government elections, which we believe we will see a significant turnaround."

The metro is now without a mayor after Stevens Mokgalapa stepped down and the DA announced Randal Williams as their preferred candidate for the vacant post.