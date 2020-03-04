View all in Latest
Second witness in Omotoso sex trafficking trial takes the stand

The Nigerian televangelist and two women face a string of charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

FILE: A screengrab shows pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Eastern Cape High Court on 22 October 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A second witness is testifying against sex trafficking accused pastor, Timothy Omotoso.

The Nigerian televangelist and two women face a string of charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

The women allegedly recruited girls and young women for sexual exploitation by the Durban-based pastor.

The State has called Lerato Msibi from Secunda, who was homeless when she and her sister joined the Jesus Dominion International Church in 2012.

Soon they saw Omotoso live for the first time at a crusade in Durban.

Msibi helped arrange another crusade where she said a congregant told her the pastor wanted to see her.
She accompanied a group to a hotel where she was given money for clothes.

Msibi said she was then told to go to Omotoso's room.

There he allegedly told her to lock the door and rub his feet.

The witness recalls how she was told to sit next to him on the bed and how he touched her chest and made her lie down.

She said he instructed her to take off her underwear, but realised she was uncomfortable and then told her to cover herself and go to rest.

Msibi's testimony continues.

