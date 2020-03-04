Satawu sceptical Autopax will pay workers’ salaries for March
The company, which is owned by the Prasa, only managed to pay employees a quarter of their salaries last month.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) is concerned that bus company Autopax may not be able to pay workers their salaries this month.
The company, which is owned by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), only managed to pay employees a quarter of their salaries last month.
Prasa extended a loan to Autopax in order to pay the workers by Thursday, but Satawu is sceptical.
Autopax, which operates City to City and Translux, continued to experience financial problems. The same as its parent company Prasa, which was placed under administration by Minister Fikile Mbalula earlier this year.
Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said they wanted assurances this won’t happen again.
“What’s more worrying is that whenever there is a problem, workers are the ones who suffer the consequences,” she said.
Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said they were turning the state-owned company around.
“We apologise profusely as the leadership of Prasa for the inconvenience caused to employees of Autopax. We will endeavour that in future all salaries are paid in full in the contractually agreed time,” he said.
