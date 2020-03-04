Santaco admits its patrol vehicles illegally impounded vehicles

Sanatco president and chairman Johannes Mkhonza is testifying at the commission of inquiry that’s looking into taxi violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has admitted that its patrol cars illegally impound vehicles if they feel they should not be operating on certain routes.

Sanatco president and chairman Johannes Mkhonza testified at the commission of inquiry that’s looking into taxi violence.

He spoke about how easy it was to acquire an operating license, even for ex-convicts and people with a history of violence.

Last month, the Gauteng Transport Department’s director for registration and monitoring, Peter Dhlamini, told the commission how the patrol vehicle, known as the Squad, were a law unto themselves, terrorising any operators they did not like.

On Wednesday, Mkhonza told the commission that squad cars, which were deployed by associations affiliated to them, sometimes found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Justice Jeremiah Bhuti Shongwe wanted to know why the council allowed this.

“Well they do impound vehicles even though they don’t have that much authority to do that,” Mkhonzi responded.

Mkhonza insisted government had not been supporting the taxi industry by training operators.