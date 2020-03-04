SA’s parole system: Minister Lamola urged to focus on high-risk offenders
The minister is expected to brief the media on Wednesday on an urgent meeting to address deficiencies in the country’s parole system.
CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is on Wednesday being urged to focus on locating high-risk offenders who have been released on parole.
Lamola is expected to brief the media on Wednesday on an urgent meeting to address deficiencies in the country’s parole system.
That’s in the wake of four parolees being re-arrested for murders in the Western Cape in recent months. Children were the victims in three of those crimes.
Professor Lukas Muntingh of University of the Western Cape's Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre said the quality of information available from the department deteriorated rapidly over the past 10 years.
“From an operations management perspective, I think the priority for the department at this stage should be to make sure that they know where high-risk parolees are and that they have not absconded. And if they have absconded, they must be a priority for tracking down and bring them back into custody,” Muntingh said.
More in Local
-
Taxi hitman handed 2 life terms for 2018 murders
-
Taxi inquiry told how easy it was for ex-convicts to acquire operating licenses
-
DA national leadership meets with Tshwane caucus
-
Mother, 3 children killed in Khayelitsha shack fire
-
IEC's global conference focuses on potential pitfalls of social media
-
David Mabuza questions contribution of IPPs to SA’s power grid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.