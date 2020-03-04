SA’s parole system: Minister Lamola urged to focus on high-risk offenders

The minister is expected to brief the media on Wednesday on an urgent meeting to address deficiencies in the country’s parole system.

CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is on Wednesday being urged to focus on locating high-risk offenders who have been released on parole.

Lamola is expected to brief the media on Wednesday on an urgent meeting to address deficiencies in the country’s parole system.

That’s in the wake of four parolees being re-arrested for murders in the Western Cape in recent months. Children were the victims in three of those crimes.

Professor Lukas Muntingh of University of the Western Cape's Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre said the quality of information available from the department deteriorated rapidly over the past 10 years.

“From an operations management perspective, I think the priority for the department at this stage should be to make sure that they know where high-risk parolees are and that they have not absconded. And if they have absconded, they must be a priority for tracking down and bring them back into custody,” Muntingh said.

