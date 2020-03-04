View all in Latest
SA duo who tested positive for coronavirus on cruise ship now cleared

The Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) Department released a statement saying the two crew members had now tested negative.

Picture: 123rf
Picture: 123rf
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The two South Africans who tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been cleared.

The Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) Department released a statement saying the two crew members had now tested negative.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said at the weekend that they would be allowed to return home as soon as they had recovered.

GCIS said that the number of South Africans that wanted to return home from the epicentre of the virus in Wuhan, China, has now gone up to 184.

Timeline

