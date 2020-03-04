SA duo who tested positive for coronavirus on cruise ship now cleared

The Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) Department released a statement saying the two crew members had now tested negative.

JOHANNESBURG - The two South Africans who tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been cleared.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said at the weekend that they would be allowed to return home as soon as they had recovered.

GCIS said that the number of South Africans that wanted to return home from the epicentre of the virus in Wuhan, China, has now gone up to 184.

Statement by the NATJOINTS on the repatriation of SA citizens in Wuhan #CODVID19 pic.twitter.com/hzRYDNGPRY — GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) March 4, 2020