RTMC says close to completing prelim report into fatal EC bus crash

Twenty-five people died and 64 were injured when the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Centane on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said it was close to completing a preliminary probe into a fatal bus crash in the Eastern Cape.

Twenty-five people died and 64 were injured when the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Centane on Monday.

It's alleged the bus was overloaded.

A mechanical investigation was under way to assess the wreck, which had been retrieved from the gorge.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane said it was unclear whether or not speed was to blame as they were still probing, and more passenger statements needed to be taken.

He said a preliminary report should be ready by the end of the week.

"We’ve looked at environmental factors; the road infrastructure has been investigated. We have a fairly good idea of what the weather conditions were on the day, according to some witnesses."

Zwane said that roughly 98 people were on the bus.

"There were no stickers in the bus to indicate its carrying capacity. We are still investigating."