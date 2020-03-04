View all in Latest
Report into Enock Mpianzi's death finds Parktown Boys' High negligent

The report has recommended that action be taken against the relevant educators and headmaster and that there was liability to the school.

Peter Harris from Harris Niobe Molebatsi shows a slide of the water activity that the Parktown Boys' High pupils participated in at the Nyati Bush and River Lodge where Enock Mpianzi died. Picture: EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The forensic report into the death of Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enock Mpianzi was nothing short of scathing, pointing fingers at both the school and the facility where he drowned.

The 13-year-old was on a grade 8 orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Lodge in the North West when a makeshift raft that he and his classmates made overturned in the river.

Harris Niobe Molebatsi, the independent law firm that conducted the investigation into Mpianzi's death, recommended that the headmaster and some of the educators involved face a disciplinary hearing and that the school also be held liable for the negligence, as well as the SGB for allowing the camp to take place without authorisation.

It further found that the Nyati Bush and River Lodge should be held liable for the dangerous and reckless conditions of the orientation camp.

More to follow.

