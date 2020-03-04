Ramaphosa: ‘I work hard, I am not lazy’

The president was asked to give an assessment of his two years as head of state during a meeting with Sanef and the parliamentary Press Gallery Association in Cape Town on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday couldn’t say whether he was up for another term as president of the African National Congress (ANC) in four years' time, but he rated himself as a hard worker who tried to build consensus.

Ramaphosa was asked to give an assessment of his two years as head of state during a meeting with the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and the parliamentary Press Gallery Association in Cape Town.

• SA entering technical recession again not a surprise - Ramaphosa

“How do I rate myself? Hoo hoo, that’s nice. I have dedicated myself to doing everything I can to execute my mandate. Some of the things I’ve had to do may have shocked you, but the one thing that I have sought to do is to continue my hard work rate because I work hard – I am not lazy,” he said.

Ramaphosa said he tried to build consensus and that shouting and screaming at people was not his style.

“Some people would want me to be a dictator and it is not in my makeup to be a dictator,” he said.

But the president was a little less forthcoming about whether he would seek a mandate to lead the ANC again.

“I was elected by a collective at a conference. And the collective said 'we want to put you in this position' – and the same thing might happen in 2024. So, stick around – you may see this movie again.”