Public violence case opened after protests at CPUT’s Bellville campus
Over the past two days, demonstrators removed students from their lecture rooms and the library reportedly telling them they wouldn’t allow classes to continue until their grievances are heard.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of public violence following sporadic protests at Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s (CPUT) Bellville campus.
Over the past two days, demonstrators removed students from their lecture rooms and the library reportedly telling them they wouldn’t allow classes to continue until their grievances were heard.
The police’s Frederick van Wyk said officers arrived at the institution on Tuesday to find about 3,000 students gathered outside the student centre.
“Student then started to throw stones towards the windows of the engineering building, cars on the parking lot and security officers. Seventeen vehicles and several windows of the building on the campus were damaged. Our members will remain in the area to monitor the situation,” he said.
CPUT's Lauren Kansley said they understood the protests were linked to residence and campus catering issues.
“It must be stated that CPUT has a surplus of residents’ beds and we don’t believe this reasoning to be a true reflection of the real motivation behind the protest. With regards to campus catering, we are currently remodelling our entire foodservice across campuses and students are currently being catered for with food trucks,” she said.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.