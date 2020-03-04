EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the PowerBall draw on Tuesday, 3 March are as follows:

PowerBall: 11, 17, 18, 27, 44 PB: 08

PowerBall Plus: 13, 25, 33, 39, 44 PB: 17

