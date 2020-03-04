Mother, 3 children killed in Khayelitsha shack fire

The cause of the blaze in the Endlovini informal settlement on Tuesday is unknown at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - A family of four has been killed in a shack fire in Khayelitsha on Tuesday. Three of the victims are children.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue service's Jermaine Carelse said: “When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a single structure had completely been destroyed by the fire. There were discoveries of bodies of a woman, two girls and a boy.”