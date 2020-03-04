Media barred, acused of inaccurate reporting at Enock Mpianzi meeting

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Media barred, acused of inaccurate reporting at Enock Mpianzi meeting

Parents made the request, claiming they were not consulted about the media's presence.

A picture of Enock Mpianzi is displayed during his memorial service at Parktown Boys' High on Tuesday, 28 January 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
A picture of Enock Mpianzi is displayed during his memorial service at Parktown Boys' High on Tuesday, 28 January 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions were high at Parktown Boys' High School after the media were asked to leave a meeting aimed at releasing the forensic report into the death of pupil Enock Mpianzi.

Parents made the request, claiming they were not consulted.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was forced to ask the fourth estate to vacate the premises.

The media were expected to be addressed later on Wednesday evening when details were expected as to the circumstances surrounding the pupil's death in January.

In a dramatic turn of events, the media were barred from attending the much-anticipated meeting.

Angry parents clapped their hands while members of the media walked out of the hall.

They accused the media of reporting inaccurately and taking photos of them without permission.

Lesufi put it to a vote but almost all parents agreed that the media should leave.

The MEC was expected to hold a media briefing after the parent meeting.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA