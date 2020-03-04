Media barred, acused of inaccurate reporting at Enock Mpianzi meeting

Parents made the request, claiming they were not consulted about the media's presence.

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions were high at Parktown Boys' High School after the media were asked to leave a meeting aimed at releasing the forensic report into the death of pupil Enock Mpianzi.

Parents made the request, claiming they were not consulted.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was forced to ask the fourth estate to vacate the premises.

#EnockMpianzi a very angry media locked outside the meetings parents are briefed @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/ERulTqqvSp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 4, 2020

The media have been asked to leave Parktown Boys school hall after parents accused the media of reporting innacurately on #EnockMpianzi case. GDE's Steve Mabona has apologised to the media saying the MEC will hold a separate briefing after his meeting with the parents. KYM pic.twitter.com/uHnLf9pn93 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 4, 2020

The media were expected to be addressed later on Wednesday evening when details were expected as to the circumstances surrounding the pupil's death in January.

In a dramatic turn of events, the media were barred from attending the much-anticipated meeting.

Angry parents clapped their hands while members of the media walked out of the hall.

They accused the media of reporting inaccurately and taking photos of them without permission.

Lesufi put it to a vote but almost all parents agreed that the media should leave.

The MEC was expected to hold a media briefing after the parent meeting.