Media asked to leave Enock Mpianzi's forensic report presentation
Mpianzi drowned in the Crocodile River in the North West in January.
JOHANNESBURG - Parents attending the release of Enock Mpianzi’s forensic report have said they do not want the media present at the briefing.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi agreed.
Lesufi is expected to release the findings at a briefing on Wednesday evening.
After almost two months, Mpianzi’s family has now found some answers as to what transpired at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge on 15 January.
But the news was not easy to take.
Their lawyer, Ian Levitt, said it was very painful to listen to the content of the report.
“It is very painful for any parent of a child that’s died to have to listen to it.”
The family's lawyer said it contained serious findings.
