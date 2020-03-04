Man accused of Reagan Gertse's murder is related to the boy's family

Police arrested 58-year--old Jakobus Petoors shortly after Reagan Gertse's body was found on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged the man accused of the sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old Tulbagh boy is a relative.

Petoors appeared in the local magistrates court on Tuesday. He is currently on parole after serving time for another crime.

Petoors is the victim's step-grandfather's brother and lives only two doors away from the slain child's family home.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the accused was released on parole in November but has not yet confirmed what he was convicted of.

Chaos erupted in the courtroom on Tuesday when Gertse's angry relatives tried to grab the accused while he was standing in the dock.

Community leader Billy Claasen was in court: “The community is angry and we understand but we need to stay calm in this situation and see that justice is being done.”

Petoors is due back in the dock on 2 June.

This is the fourth time over the past few months a parolee has been arrested in the Western Cape in connection with a murder. Children were the victims in three of these cases.

Meanwhile, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola summoned high ranking parole board officials to an urgent meeting to discuss the state of the parole system.

Officials will be examining all paroles granted this financial year in the Western Cape looking at whether there was any failure to comply with the process.