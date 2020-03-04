View all in Latest
Malema reaches settlement with Mamabolo in defamation case

The Polokwane High Court ordered ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to apologise to EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa within 24 hours and refrain from making any other allegations.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema objects as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his State of the Nation Address at Parliament in Cape Town on 13 February 2020. Picture: AFP
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema has reached a settlement with African Natioanl Congress MP Boy Mamabolo in the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader's defamation case at the Polokwane High Court.

The court ordered Mamabolo to apologise to Malema and his wife Mantoa within 24 hours and refrain from making any other allegations.

Mamabolo was also ordered to pay Malema’s legal costs.

It was a bitter exchange in Parliament that sparked outrage over the use of gender-based violence as a political football.

During replies to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, Mamabolo accused Malema of abusing his wife Mantoa.

Malema was quick to deny the claims and subsequently kept his promise to take Mamabolo to court over the matter.

The red berets leader initially wanted to sue the ANC MP for R2 million in damages.

With a settlement now reached, Mamabolo's expected to foot Malema’s legal bill, apologise on social media and send proof of the apology to Malema’s lawyers in 24 hours.

