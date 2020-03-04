Labour unions prepare to present alternative plans to save SAA

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Labour unions prepare to present alternative plans to save SAA

In its plan, Satawu, which represents workers at SAA Technical, proposes that the airline should explore equity partnerships, which must include employee cooperatives.

Picture: @flysaa_care/Twitter
Picture: @flysaa_care/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the government and business rescue practitioners work out a plan to save the embattled South African Airways (SAA), labour unions have also been preparing to present alternative plans to the entity.

Eyewitness News understands that the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), the SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) affiliate the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) have been in discussions about the various proposals, with the aim of presenting the Department of Public Enterprises and the business rescue practitioners with job-saving alternatives.

In its plan, Satawu, which represents workers at SAA Technical, proposes that the airline should explore equity partnerships, which must include employee cooperatives.

The unions are running against the clock to save jobs at the entity after business rescue practitioners, who, in an effort to clamp down on expenses, decided to cancel all SAA domestic routes with the exception of Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The Satawu plan, which was tabled at the African National Congress (ANC) national committee meeting on Monday by Cosatu, also suggests that SAA Technical should be a state-owned company, independent of the airline and offer its services to a wide variety of clients.

Meanwhile, Numsa and SACCA, which launched their alternative strategy in December and have been in a Labour Court battle with the business rescue practitioners, maintain that the airline can be rescued without resorting to job cuts.

Eyewitness News understands that the meeting will be held with the Department of Public Enterprises and business rescue practitioners this week to consider labour’s inputs.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA