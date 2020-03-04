KZN Premier Zikalala confident SAA will resume Durban operations
SAA operations at the King Shaka International Airport came to a halt at the weekend.
PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that he was confident that SAA will resume its operations in Durban.
Zikalala delivered his State of the Province Address at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg.
He previously lambasted the decision to cancel flights to Durban in the first place, saying it did not make any sense and was not backed by any scientific reasoning.
SAA operations at the King Shaka International Airport came to a halt at the weekend.
Premier Zikalala termed the decision by SAA's business rescue practitioners to cancel flights to Surban as economic sabotage.
He said that he’d taken this matter to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and talks had been favourable.
"We can happily say and report to this House that we've had very positive engagements with the minister and all other stakeholders. We are doing quite well and we are impressed with the fact that soon SAA will come back into operation."
Zikalala said that his administration would not allow SAA to cut jobs in Durban.
More in Politics
-
DA looking at legal options to stop govt using pension funds to save Eskom
-
Malema reaches settlement with Mamabolo in defamation case
-
1,083 JMPD recruits caught in crossfire of ANC-DA power tussle
-
Steenhuisen: ANC, EFF walkouts deliberate strategy to collapse Tshwane council
-
Jacob Zuma will be strong and fit as ever for 6 May court appearance - Duduzane
-
DA national leadership meets with Tshwane caucus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.