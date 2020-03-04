KZN Premier Zikalala confident SAA will resume Durban operations

SAA operations at the King Shaka International Airport came to a halt at the weekend.

PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that he was confident that SAA will resume its operations in Durban.

Zikalala delivered his State of the Province Address at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg.

He previously lambasted the decision to cancel flights to Durban in the first place, saying it did not make any sense and was not backed by any scientific reasoning.

Premier Zikalala termed the decision by SAA's business rescue practitioners to cancel flights to Surban as economic sabotage.

He said that he’d taken this matter to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and talks had been favourable.

"We can happily say and report to this House that we've had very positive engagements with the minister and all other stakeholders. We are doing quite well and we are impressed with the fact that soon SAA will come back into operation."

Zikalala said that his administration would not allow SAA to cut jobs in Durban.