Justice Minister Lamola admits to flaws in parole system
The minister briefed the media after he convened an urgent two-day meeting with high ranking officials following a number of cases in the Western Cape in which parolees were arrested for child murders.
CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has admitted there were a number of flaws in the parole system.
Lamola was speaking at the Goodwood Correctional Facility on Wednesday morning.
Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that the situation in the Western Cape that was seeing children fall prey to parolees was giving him sleepless nights.
He said that one of the issues was that in many cases, victims were not properly consulted during their convicted attackers’ stay behind bars, nor were they consulted with regard to the criminal’s parole process.
"We are embarking on a process to review some of the parole laws and parole policies. In consultation with the NCCS, we will soon emerge with a public consultation engagement with regards to where we have to strengthen some of the parole laws and policies."
Over the past few weeks, 12-year-old Michaela Williams from Pelican Park, 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk from Elsies River and 7-year-old Reagan Gertse from Tulbagh were all murdered allegedly by men who were out on parole.
One of the men implicated in the murder of UWC student, 19-year-old Jesse Hess, was also out on parole when he allegedly killed the teen and her grandfather in August last year.
