Jacob Zuma will be fit as ever for 6 May court appearance - Duduzane

Duduzane Zuma said that his father, former President Jacob Zuma was still on the mend but his health condition had improved since his hospitalisation in Cuba.

Former President Jacob Zuma addressing his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former President Jacob Zuma addressing his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
32 minutes ago

DURBAN - Duduzane Zuma said that he anticipated that his father, former President Jacob Zuma would be strong and fit come 6 May when he has to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The former president was expected at KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala’s State of the Province Address on Wednesday but could not make it due to health reasons.

Duduzane said that his father was still on the mend but his health condition had improved since his hospitalisation in Cuba.

"To me at least, from what I saw, he's looking a whole lot better than he was a few months ago. It's no secret that he hasn't been well... he's on the mend, he's recovering and he would have loved to have been here today. He's someone who likes attending these events, it's what he does. On 6 May, he'll be as strong and as fit as ever."

The former president was issued an arrest warrant last month by Judge Dhaya Pillay of the Pietermaritzburg High Court after he was a no-show in court.

The warrant has been stayed and will only be effected if he fails to show up in court again in May.

