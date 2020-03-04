Jacob Zuma will be fit as ever for 6 May court appearance - Duduzane
Duduzane Zuma said that his father, former President Jacob Zuma was still on the mend but his health condition had improved since his hospitalisation in Cuba.
DURBAN - Duduzane Zuma said that he anticipated that his father, former President Jacob Zuma would be strong and fit come 6 May when he has to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
The former president was expected at KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala’s State of the Province Address on Wednesday but could not make it due to health reasons.
"To me at least, from what I saw, he's looking a whole lot better than he was a few months ago. It's no secret that he hasn't been well... he's on the mend, he's recovering and he would have loved to have been here today. He's someone who likes attending these events, it's what he does. On 6 May, he'll be as strong and as fit as ever."
[WATCH] Duduzane Zuma answers questions about his father, fmr Pres. Jacob Zuma and his recent donation announcement to UKZN. He says Zuma (J) will be strong come 6 May when he has to appear in the PMB High Court. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/hpopM3zNBr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 4, 2020
The former president was issued an arrest warrant last month by Judge Dhaya Pillay of the Pietermaritzburg High Court after he was a no-show in court.
The warrant has been stayed and will only be effected if he fails to show up in court again in May.
