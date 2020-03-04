'I did not rape her': Sjava responds to rape allegations by Lady Zamar

According to Lady Zamar, Sjava raped her in a hotel in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, after both performed at a concert they were booked for.

JOHANNESBURG - South African musician Jabulani Makhubo - who goes by the stage name Sjava - has officially responded to allegations that he raped his ex-girlfriend Yamikani 'Lady Zamar' Banda.

An article by Sunday Sun on Sunday detailed the alleged incident, which took place in 2017 while the pair were still an item.

A case was opened at the local police station in November 2019 and it has been passed on to the National Prosecution Authority for a decision on whether to prosecute.

Banda also took to Twitter to detail her experience during her relationship with Makhubo including alleged abused suffered at his hands. The tweets, however, have since been deleted.

I DID NOT RAPE HER

Makhubo released a statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday, listing the series of events according to him in chronological order.

He has denied raping her.