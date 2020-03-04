'I did not rape her': Sjava responds to rape allegations by Lady Zamar
According to Lady Zamar, Sjava raped her in a hotel in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, after both performed at a concert they were booked for.
JOHANNESBURG - South African musician Jabulani Makhubo - who goes by the stage name Sjava - has officially responded to allegations that he raped his ex-girlfriend Yamikani 'Lady Zamar' Banda.
An article by Sunday Sun on Sunday detailed the alleged incident, which took place in 2017 while the pair were still an item.
According to Banda, Makhubo raped her in a hotel in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, after both performed at a concert they were booked for.
A case was opened at the local police station in November 2019 and it has been passed on to the National Prosecution Authority for a decision on whether to prosecute.
Banda also took to Twitter to detail her experience during her relationship with Makhubo including alleged abused suffered at his hands. The tweets, however, have since been deleted.
I DID NOT RAPE HER
Makhubo released a statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday, listing the series of events according to him in chronological order.
He has denied raping her.
Sanibonani. pic.twitter.com/za08CXpHF2— Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) March 3, 2020
More in Lifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West to meet with Trump to discuss criminal justice reform
-
Further changes to CT Jazz Festival line-up will be communicated - director
-
Prince William and Kate kick off three-day Irish tour
-
Woody Allen's delayed memoir set for release
-
Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019
-
Sjava removed from upcoming Cape Town Jazz Festival after rape allegations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.