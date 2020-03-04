Hout Bay community raises tens of thousands of rands for slain boy (12)
Twelve-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse went missing in the area last Wednesday and was found murdered two days later.
CAPE TOWN - Tens of thousands of rands have been raised to help a Hout Bay family give their child a dignified funeral.
Murder accused Marvin Minnaar, who's believed to be a local basketball coach, appeared in court earlier this week.
Dakuse was known as a talented young boy who was loved by all.
To help the slain boy's grieving family, Hout Bay residents banded together to ensure the funeral and other expenses were covered.
A BackaBuddy campaign, managed by the Hout Bay Community Policing Forum, aimed to raise R10,000.
The CPF's Anthony Chemaly said this figure had just about tripled since Sunday.
“I’m not surprised that there’s an outpouring financial support.”
Kim Worrall, one of the donors and someone who knows the family, said her heart was broken in light of all the recent child killings.
“I urge you, in respect of Sibusiso’s life, to look at yourselves, your neighbours, and to start helping change to occur.”
Those able to donate can do so on the BackaBuddy website.
